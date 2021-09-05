Extensive damage from a suspected tornado in Drummonds

No injuries have been reported

DRUMMONDS, Tenn. — A suspected tornado ripped through Drummonds Sunday evening leaving several homes and yards damaged.

Tipton County Emergency Services said no injuries have been reported.

Drummonds resident George Willis had extensive damage on his property with a massive tree that had fallen on a car smashing it. He said he is thankful for his neighbors in this time of need.

"I’m just blessed nobody was hurt," Willis said. "As you can see these good ole boys and anybody who owns a chainsaw in Tipton County came out, so that’s why I love living in Tipton County."

Utility crews worked through the evening and night to restore power to the people who lost it. Neighbors expect clean-up will take at least several days.