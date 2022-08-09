How faith leaders think Memphians can move forward from violence

Faith leaders in Memphis explain how the community can move forward from the recent spree of violence.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After constant senseless violence in the Memphis community, multiple faith-based leaders spoke on how we cope and move forward.

"We’ve seen our streets turn to violence, we’ve seen beloved community members and families ripped apart and I’m feeling that sense of like a kick in the stomach," said Rabbi Sarit Horwitz.

Many in the Memphis community are in pain and living in fear after an uptick in senseless violence.

So what are ways the Memphis community moves forward, according to local faith leaders?

For those dealing with mental health issues and loss, step one is grieving.

“Embrace grief, be angry, be frustrated, be upset, but embracing grief also means that, at some point in this, I will be able to be better,” said Next Generation Pastor Jayvon Johnson.

Preferably, not alone.

“I think we can’t grieve alone, and I think that if I was in conversation with any of these families that have experienced such horrible tragedy this week, I would want them to know that the entire Memphis community is with them,” said Horwitz.

Step two is becoming a community of prevention and not reaction.

“Too many conversations happen with those that we want to impact and change, they’re never invited. We never deal with them, we just kind of ignore them and look over them and that’s not ever going to bring about the change we want,” said Pastor Broderick Connesero.

“In the bible, it says, for revival to happen we all must come together on one accord,” Johnson added.

Finally, remembering for those in faith-based communities prayer is powerful.