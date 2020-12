Due to COVID-19 and in trying to keep everyone safe, two or three families came in at a time to pick out their children's toys.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With Christmas just days away, a local non-profit is making sure kids have some joy under the tree.

Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives hosted their 3rd Annual Christmas Toy Giveaway Saturday afternoon.

Due to COVID-19 and in trying to keep everyone safe, two or three families came in at a time to pick out their children's toys.