Computer failure for FAA results in limited ground-stop

The system, called the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM), is required for pilots-in-command to be able to take-off and land.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has experienced a computer failure that has resulted in nationwide delays and a limited ground-stop.

In an article from ABC News, the system that sends out flight hazards and real-time restrictions for pilots and their crews is down. The system, called the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM), is required for pilots-in-command to be able to take-off and land.

"THE FAA is experiencing an outage that is impacting the update of NOTAMS. All flights are unable to be released at this time," the FAA said in a statement to ABC News.

Although the system is down, the FAA stated that not all airports have a full ground-stop.

"While some functions are beginning to come back on line, National Airspace System operations remain limited," the FAA tweeted.

Cleared Update No. 2 for all stakeholders: ⁰⁰The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage. ⁰⁰While some functions are beginning to come back on line, National Airspace System operations remain limited. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

As of 5:22 a.m., the Austin airport tweeted that the airport is experiencing a ground-stop and that passengers can expect delays throughout the day.

#AUSAlert: An FAA system outage is causing ground stops at AUS and other airports across the country. Arriving & departing passengers can expect delays this morning & through the day.



✈️ Please stay in contact with your airline & check your flight status before heading to AUS. — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) (@AUStinAirport) January 11, 2023

The FAA tweeted at 5:29 a.m. that they are "performing final validation checks and reloading the [NOTAM] system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected."

The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now.



Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.



We will provide frequent updates as we make progress. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

In a note to Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC), the FAA stated "UAL ground stop all flights / all destinations per user request."

The note to ATCSCC further stated that the ground-stop effects all airports and facilities.

Southwest Airlines, which experienced mass delays not even a month ago during winter weather, stated that they are monitoring the issue with the FAA systems and it may impact the start of operations today.

"Please check your flight status in the Southwest app or website to watch for any flight status changes. If your flight status changes substantially we will message the day of travel contact listed on your reservation by their preferred contact method," Southwest stated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.