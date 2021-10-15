Face mask requirements lifted in 2 Mid-South school districts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two school districts in the Mid-South have lifted their face mask requirements.
Face coverings are now recommended, but not required, in the Oxford School District. The district board of trustees voted unanimously on the decision on Friday.
Starting Monday, October 18, the South Panola School District will no longer require face masks for students and staff due to a low number of positive COVID-19 cases in the district. Masks will continue to be recommended, but not required.
Mississippi health leaders reported 411 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths on Friday, for a total of 497,790 cases and 9,917 deaths statewide.