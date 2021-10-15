Face mask requirements lifted in 2 Mid-South school districts

Masks will be recommended, but not required, in the districts.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two school districts in the Mid-South have lifted their face mask requirements.

Face coverings are now recommended, but not required, in the Oxford School District. The district board of trustees voted unanimously on the decision on Friday.

Starting Monday, October 18, the South Panola School District will no longer require face masks for students and staff due to a low number of positive COVID-19 cases in the district. Masks will continue to be recommended, but not required.