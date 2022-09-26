"I just hope I can keep going": Quinnterrion Hollins explains his journey to being a Fairley football standout

Quinnterrion Hollins has scored 17 touchdowns ahead of week six of high school football.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some athletes assume to be successful they need to play for bigger programs.

However, Quinnterion Hollins is proving being successful is not determined by where you are but who you are.

This year, one of the top athletes in Shelby County is a true freshman.

And his biggest motivator has been there to witness every single one.

“She’s like go Quin, go Quin, and I’m just running down the field. When she says it, it just makes me happy cause I know she’s there,” said Hollins.

At the age of five, Quinnterrion went to his mom asking to play football, without hesitation, she found a team.

Hollins quickly became a stand-out running back, leading Havenview to a state title.

All while coach Fred Copeland watched from the sidelines.

“I knew last year when I watched Quinnterrion he was going to be special,” said Copeland.

Copeland said Hollins has not only affected the team on the field, but off as well.

Proving to his teammates that success is possible at a school in a smaller division.

“He’s accepted the role that we’ve placed on him, and by this time now he’s no longer a freshman in our eyes, he’s ready to play now he’s a veteran,” said Copeland.

Despite his early accomplishments, Hollins is focused on the road ahead

Understanding that for him, the job is not done until he’s made his team and his family proud.