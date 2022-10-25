Fall Book Sale at Benjamin Hooks Library is this weekend

Thousands of books are on sale for $3 or less. Sunday, it's just $6 for a bag, or $12 for a box, stuffed with as many books as it can hold.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Book lovers: the time is near. Friends of the Library is having its Fall Book Sale this weekend in Memphis.

It’s happening at the Benjamin Hooks Central Library on Poplar Avenue. The sale starts Thursday night for members, then the public is invited Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The Friends member preview runs 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. Join HERE.

The public sales:

Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Bag Sale

Thousands of books are on sale for $3 or less. But the real fun starts Sunday, when patrons can pay just $6 for a bag, or $12 for a box, stuffed with as many books as it can hold.

All money goes to Friends of the Library to help them put on events in all the city's libraries.