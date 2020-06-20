families rally in overton park against systemic racism

The purpose of the march was to bring attention to the unfair and disproportionate challenges black children face in public schools.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday morning, families gathered in Overton Park for a peaceful rally against systemic racism.

The "Our Now, Our Future" march was organized by founder of the digital media company, Wundher, Lori Spicer Robertson.

Dozens of mothers got together to march about a mile through midtown with signs.

Organizers wanted to bring attention to the unfair and disproportionate challenges black children face in public schools.