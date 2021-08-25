Family and authorities need help to find missing Southaven man

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — A Southaven man is missing, and his family and authorities need your help to find him.
Wednesday, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 46-year-old Abdelhadi Bouara. He was last seen Tuesday around noon driving south on Interstate 55 near Southaven in a 2007 silver Honda Accord with a Mississippi license plate tag DAS5433.
Family members say Abdelhadi Bouara suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information about where Bouara is, contact the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-0228.
According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, "The Silver Alert System, which is similar to the Amber Alert System for children, is designed to help spread the message about a missing person, 18 years or older with dementia or other cognitive impairment, in hopes to locate the person as quickly as possible.
The Silver Alert System increases public awareness on preparation, prevention and response to wandering behaviors of our state’s most vulnerable adults. After a family member or caregiver files a missing persons report with local law enforcement, information will be entered into the National Crime Information Center and the Bureau of Investigation of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety."