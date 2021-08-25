Family and authorities need help to find missing Southaven man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 46-year-old Abdelhadi Bouara.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — A Southaven man is missing, and his family and authorities need your help to find him.

Wednesday, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 46-year-old Abdelhadi Bouara. He was last seen Tuesday around noon driving south on Interstate 55 near Southaven in a 2007 silver Honda Accord with a Mississippi license plate tag DAS5433.

Family members say Abdelhadi Bouara suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information about where Bouara is, contact the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-0228.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, "The Silver Alert System, which is similar to the Amber Alert System for children, is designed to help spread the message about a missing person, 18 years or older with dementia or other cognitive impairment, in hopes to locate the person as quickly as possible.