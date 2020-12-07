Family attorney of Brandon Webber says they are disappointed no charges will be filed in his death

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich says the US Marshals were justified in the shooting.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The attorney representing the family of Brandon Webber spoke with Local 24 News shortly after Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced she wasn't seeking criminal charges against the US Marshals who shot and killed Webber.

Webber was shot and killed by U.S. Marshals in Frayser in June of 2019.

Friday, Weirich announced the marshals actions were justified.

There were active warrants out for his arrest after Mississippi detectives say he shot a man during a car sale he arranged online.

Jake Brown, the attorney representing Webber’s family says Brandon Webber’s autopsy report reveals he had his hands up surrendering during that shooting.

“There are wound trajectories going through the front of the hand, out the back and down through the forearm and it is hard for a person to see how that could have occurred other than somebody with his hands up like this,” he said.