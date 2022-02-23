Here's what Mid-South Family Dollar employees can do if out of work due to store closures

Hourly employees are heavily affected in situations like this, because they do not get paid if they do not work.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The closure of about 60 Family Dollar stores in the Memphis area and hundreds across six southern states after an investigation into a rodent infestation at its West Memphis warehouse means many employees are left without work.

ABC24 reached out to Family Dollar numerous times, but has not heard from the company regarding how they plan to take care of their hourly employees.

Hourly employees are heavily affected in situations like this, because they do not get paid if they do not work.

Tennessee workers

Tennessee employees who have been experienced work interruptions because of Family Dollar store closings, can apply for unemployment benefits here.

There are five steps included in the application process.

File a claim. Be actively looking for work. Check in weekly with the state about the job hunt and any earnings. Be on the lookout for two letters that explain potential benefit amount and the agency's decision. If approved for benefits, choose how to get paid.

According to the state's website, the goal is to approve and issue benefits within three weeks of submitting an application, but because there is a high claim volume right now, applicants should expect the approval process to take longer.

For those looking for a job, there are more than 450,000 jobs on the state's website. The website also offers resume writing assistance.

Tennessee State representative G.A. Hardaway is asking Family Dollar employees and customers who may have been affected to contact him or other elected officials if they need assistance.

Arkansas workers

Arkansas said an unemployment claim can be filed in person at any Arkansas Workforce Center office. A valid government-issued ID is required.

Arkansas does offer online filing for claims. Learn how HERE, as well as find information on job searches and more.

Mississippi workers

Mississippi has an online system for workers to file unemployment claims through the state's Department of Employment Security.