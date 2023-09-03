Family and friends say final goodbyes to loved ones killed in a fire in Frayser

A memorial was held Friday for the family - four of whom died in the fire, and the father who died days later after trying to save the others.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends paid their final goodbyes to the family killed in a house fire in Frayser.

The Memphis Fire Department confirmed an 7-year-old, a 10-year-old, a mother, and a grandfather were all trapped inside the home in the 900 block of Par Ave. when a space heater caused the home to go up in flames about 2 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

The father of the children, 50-year-old Mauricio Reyes, tried to save them. Reyes, who arrived to see his home on fire and hoping to save his family, reportedly tried to bust windows and work his way inside the home with the help of neighbors nearby. He died four days later in the hospital.

At the memorial Thursday, the family's grandmother, Margaret Ann Porter, told ABC24, she found out it was her family by watching live news coverage.

"I finally just put two and two together, and realized it was my daughter and her family, and my heart just sank, I just fell apart, and … it's just been … hard this past week,” she said.