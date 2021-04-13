Family members of buried relatives say Galilee cemetery is a mess

It's just the latest issue with a cemetery that has had ongoing problems for years.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family members whose loved ones are buried at Galilee Memorial Gardens are upset with the condition of the Bartlett property.

The Shelby County cemetery has a storied past. It's where caskets were crushed and stacked. Bodies were lost or mishandled. Right now, no one legally owns the cemetery. However, a company owned by a Memphis City Council member is contracted to take care of it. People who have loved ones buried at Galilee are upset, they want to know why this cemetery is in such bad shape.

"My mother is buried out there. I have a great niece buried out there I have uncles buried out there so family members need to go out and see a clean cemetery," said pastor Eric Boyland.

Boyland is upset. Last week when he went to Galilee Memorial Gardens to visit his mother's grave. He saw tree limbs down, overgrown grass, and trash.

"Someone has to be held account able for this action," said Boyland.

For years Galilee Memorial Gardens made headlines. Its former owner is being criminally charged for mishandling bodies. In 2014, the state of Tennessee was appointed receiver of the property. During that time, it helped rehabilitate the property and locate bodies.

"This is my father, this is my DNA. I can't find him" - Sandra Hobson says she has no idea where her father remains are at Galilee Cemetery in Bartlett. She's one of hundreds of families hoping for closure from this trial.

"We used ground penetrating radar to find out where burials occurred so there wouldn't be any more confusion," said Kevin Walters, TN Department of Commerce, and Insurance.

Last September a judge issued this ruling terminating the states responsibility as receiver.

"Currently the cemetery does not have an owner its records are maintained at the Shelby County public library and maintenance of the grounds is managed by a Memphis company called Red and Blue LLC."

Red and Blue LLC is owned by Memphis City Councilman Frank Colvett. The company is legally responsible for keeping up the grounds. Colvett said the delay is the result of restrictions on the trust on how the money can be spent. Colvett told Local 24 News the property will be cleaned next week.

Boyland says the bottom line is there is no good reason the cemetery should look like this, and he and others are willing to help if asked.