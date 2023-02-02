Family of teen fatally shot by former Memphis officer, asking for new grand jury

The family of Darrius Stewart is asking Shelby County D.A. Steve Mulroy for the case to be reopened with a new grand jury.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's been over six years since Darrius Stewart was shot twice and killed during a traffic stop and arrest, and the family of the teenager is asking for a new grand jury.

This comes two years after the family of Stewart filed a civil lawsuit against the former Memphis Police Officer Connor Schilling in 2020.

Carlos Moore who represents the father of Stewart, Henry Williams, said he is asking new Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy for the case to be reopened with a new grand jury to see if a murder or manslaughter indictment is returned.

Previously, a Shelby County Grand Jury declined to indict Schilling on criminal charges despite a recommendation of Voluntary Manslaughter by the former Shelby County D.A. Amy Weirich.

"Currently the JRU [Justice Review Unit] is only looking into OIS [Officer-Involved Shootings] that have taken place since D.A. Mulroy has been in office. While there is currently no policy to go back and review OIS shootings before this time, it does not mean that the JRU will not consider such cases in the future," the Shelby County D.A.'s office said in a statement.

The JRU is a new unit which was formed when Mulroy took office.

In July 2015, Stewart was killed in front of a church on Winchester Road. He was shot once in the chest and another in the back.