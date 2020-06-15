Family of man shot and killed by US Marshals file wrongful death lawsuit

Brandon Webber was shot to death June 12 of 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of a man shot and killed by US Marshals June of 2019 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court.

Jake Brown, the attorney representing the family for Brandon Webber filed the suit Friday, shortly before the one-year statue of limitations ran out.

The family is seeking $25 million.

In the lawsuit, the family says Webber was sitting in his car, when marshals rammed into him and opened fire.

The lawsuit also says authorities yanked Webber from the car and slammed him to the ground as he bled to death.

Webber's death sparked a number of riots last year.

Authorities issued a warrant for him after a man was shot five times and his car was stolen in Mississippi.

"He was a young man with a great deal of potential and we will never know now what Brandon might have been because of the unlawful way the situation was handled. You can't just drive up and shoot somebody," said Jake Brown, Attorney for the Webber family.

Brown says he is still waiting for TBI to release its investigative report.