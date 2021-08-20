Family of man shot & killed by Shelby County deputy are demanding answers about his death

Those who knew Antonio Jackson protested outside of the jail at 201 Poplar Friday, demanding law enforcement give them answers for his death.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family and friends of a man shot by a Shelby County Deputy earlier this week want to know why he was killed.

Those who knew Antonio Jackson protested outside of the jail at 201 Poplar Friday, demanding law enforcement give them answers for his death.

Monday, deputies with the gang unit said they were trying to talk with Jackson about a case they were working in the Robinhood Park Apartments in east Memphis. The sheriff's office said Jackson tried to run over a deputy in his car, and the deputy shot him.

Jackson’s family said Friday he was killed for no reason.

"There's a lot of unanswered questions surrounding his death, and we want to know what happened,” said Denise Richards, the mother of Jackson’s children. “We want to know what happened. We want to know why they decided to take him from us like he was nothing, like he didn't have a life, like he wasn't a person, like he didn't mean something to people."