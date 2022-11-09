'He would do anything for any one of us' | Family remembers Richard Clark, second victim in Memphis shooting spree

Clark had no wife or kids but was adored by his nieces and nephews.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Richard Clark gathered in their childhood home in South Memphis and shared memories on Saturday.

Clark, 62, was the second victim in Wednesday night’s deadly shooting rampage that ripped apart multiple families and put the city of Memphis on lock.

Laughter is one of the only things that has eased Clark’s family’s pain over the last couple of days.

“I know when everything finally slows down, it’s going to really start to sink in," Clark's nephew Aubrey Miller said. "The only good thing about it is our family is still here, everybody so tight and close. We’ve all been here.”

Officials said Clark took a ride to the BP gas station in the 900 block of South Parkway East just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

His family and people who work at this gas station said that Clark left the store that evening with a couple of beers and did something he never does—sit in his car for a few extra moments. He was shot multiple times.

The family was devastated to find out the morning after that he never made it home.

“That was the last thing that we thought was going on,” Miller said.

His loved ones lingered around the house Clark and his siblings grew up in.

The fish and movie collector was the youngest of seven with no wife or kids.

Miller says his uncle stayed to himself but lived serving those he loved.

"[He was a ] homebody that kind of took care of family," Miller said. "[He] didn’t do clubs and all of that. The only time he’d get out was if he had family functions."

Besides his work as a correctional officer and security guard, his family was his fortune.

"His nieces and nephews were his life," Miller said. "He would do anything for any one of us. You might do something to that one, but you might have another one in that family that’s not going to be able to turn the other cheek and just walk away from it."