Family struggles through pain of the search for missing mother and 2 year old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second City Watch was issued today for Jennifer Evans and her 2 year old daughter Christina who the family say are missing.

The family has contacted police, but after 2 weeks there's only been one single tip turning up no signs of the mother and daughter.

You can imagine what the family is going through, yet Jennifer's mother, Angela Ross is holding out hope through the pain.

"My heart is broken. This is my first born. I need help please help me," said Ross.

Ross will listen to anything anybody may know that will help in the search for her 36 year old daughter and grand daughter.

"She texted me and said mom we're ok. I'll tell you about it later and I haven't heard from her," said Ross.

Jessica Bledsoe is Jennifer's sister who says she is a mother of 4 children, who worked to take care of them all.

"These are here children. They are looking for their mom," said Bledsoe.

Bledsoe says this is uncharacteristic of her older sister.

"We don't go through this. We have not been through nothing like this. My sister don't disappear. I don't disappear," said Bledsoe.

Jennifer's family describes her as a generous soul and a dedicated mother.

"She's a good person. She would help anybody. She's a good person," said Ross.

After 2 weeks the family is holding out hope for Jennifer's and Christina's well being.

Jennifer's mother and sister are trying everything they can, still no signs of Jennifer or Christina.

"We have put flyers out. We have been up and down the street. Looked everywhere," said Ross.