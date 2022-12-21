Family, teammates honor Southaven football star after fatal shooting

Saulsberry, only 25 years old, was killed after being shot in the abdomen and leg while at a party in Walls, Mississippi.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends are remembering a former football player for Northpoint High School and the Canadian football league who was fatally shot Saturday morning.

Christian Saulsberry, only 25-years-old, was killed after being shot in the abdomen and leg while at a party in Walls, Mississippi.

Friends said Saulsberry had an uplifting spirit that made those who knew him pour into Tuesday's night vigil, as the family mourned.

“There’s times when he came to the sideline and came to me as the head coach and told me how well somebody else did something. To make sure that I knew that, a lot of superstars don’t do that,” said Saulsberry’s former coach, Greg Wallace.

They said he had a joy that was infectious.

Saulsberry's mom, who was also his manager, was emotional, saying he was a force on the field.

“The Christian that you off the field was not the Christian on the field. I think you saw one of the pictures where he had that mean look on his face," said Melissa Smith. "Oh, that was Christian on the field."

The professional running back recently completed one season with the Canadian football team the Edmonton Elks. The road to getting there meant hard work.

“We wonder why Christian ran like he was running out of time," said a cousin of Saulsberry. "Why did he grind for football like he was running out of time? Now his time is eternal it’s infinite and we are left here to tell his story.”

Authorities said suspect Mark McDaniel was arrested by Memphis Police, and was extradited Tuesday to DeSoto County jail on second-degree murder charges.