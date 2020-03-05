Farmers Market Going Strong Despite COVID-19

The market will operate each Saturday, from April until October.

HERNANDO, Miss — With a growing number of people anxious to see the economy reopen next week, one market adjusted its area for people to shop on Saturday.

Starting this weekend, the Hernando Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. til 1:00 p.m. in the Hernando Court Square.

For now, only farmers and state approved vendors can sell their fruit, vegetables, milk and meat.

Hand sanitizing stations are also set up. Traffic cones were placed six feet apart to help people social distance.

Gloves were also being provided by vendors.