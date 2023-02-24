'As personal as possible' | Grizzlies aim to connect with streetwear culture by fashion collaborations

The Grizzlies are offering three exclusive pop up shops for fans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fans headed to the Memphis Grizzlies game against the Denver Nuggets this weekend will have access to some new and exclusive gear in FedEx Forum.

Inspired by streetwear culture and powered by swag, the Grizzlies aim to tap into their fanbase with their "191 Collabs" — inspired by FedEx Forum's location at 191 Beale Street.

Miles Thomas is the latest designer sharing how his art is powered by his fandom. From his gold tipped locks to his eclectic accessories, it does not take long to figure out why Thomas may be better known as “Hippy.”

"It came from my Instagram name — I’ve been Good Hippy on there for the longest," Thomas said. "I started designing clothes — putting them out on my website. Eventually people started calling me that and I was like 'ok, let’s run with it.'”

Like many young folks in the 901, Thomas has been a Grizzlies fan his whole life. He said it started with his dad.

Thomas' father was a season ticket holder ever since the team came to Memphis in 2001. More often than not, Thomas was in tow.

"I was sitting in his lap at first, and then I got big enough I would need my own ticket," Thomas said. "As soon as we moved to the Forum, Section 118 is where we sat at."

There he was introduced to the Grizzlies culture and flair — both in the stands and on the floor. Many feel that few teams match the vibe of their city better than the Grizzlies, especially now.

"So you have Jaren who is more high fashion — we’re gonna bust out the leather, we’re going to have our fur coat on," Thomas said. "Then you got Ja who is more comfort. It’s hoodies and sweatshirts."

The Grizzlies are tapping into that streetwear culture. Teaming up with Hippy and other collaborations; Unapologetic, Rowdy Department and Immortal Ink for three pop-up shops called "191 Collabs."

the Section 118 collection by @hippyisgood



buy it on Feb 25 only at @fedexforum pic.twitter.com/lko6XvC3Nm — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) February 20, 2023

"We know the city isn’t just about music; it’s about culture, it’s about art, it’s about the designer here and the people here," said John Pugliese, Vice President of Content, Production and Broadcast."This is a great way for us to amplify that through hyper local Grizz gear."

Hippy’s collection dubbed Section 118 is inspired by his story of father and son materials in the collection derive from their journey — from hopping on video games after Grizzlies games, to sitting in dad’s lap, to the big chains of hip hop culture and everybody cheering the Grizzlies on along the way.

"That meant a lot to me, and I want to do that in dedication to the way I grew up and my experience with the Grizzlies," Thomas said. "I wanted it to be as personal as possible."

Gear so personal to Thomas and the Grizzlies, you have to be in FedEx Forum to buy it.

The pop-up shop for Unapologetic happened during the Grizzlies' Feb. 10 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Thomas' Good Hippy brand is featured on Feb. 25 versus the Denver Nuggets and the Rowdy Dept., Immortal Ink collaboration dubbed "The M Collection" is on Feb. 28 against the Lakers.