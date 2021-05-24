54-year-old woman's death from boating accident comes at the start of National Safe Boating Week.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — A woman is dead after an explosion aboard a boat near Clarksville on the Cumberland River, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials said.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Clarksville Fire/Rescue, Montgomery County EMA, and Montgomery County Fire responded to a call of an explosion and a boat on fire Sunday afternoon.

An initial investigation shows that the boat, a 38-foot Carver, had just refueled and was getting underway when the incident occurred.

Officials said 49-year-old Cristal Berggren and 56-year-old David Berggren were thrown from the boat after it exploded. A nearby boater pulled them from the water. Cristal Berggren died at the hospital.