"Click it or ticket" campaign hopes to put a cut in rising crash fatalities

In Shelby County, 55 people have died this year in a crash where they weren't wearing a seatbelt

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — "Click it or ticket" is a phrase many have likely heard repeated over the years. For the next two weeks, that message will be amplified in the Mid-South for the national "Click it or Ticket" mobilization campaign.

The Memphis Police Department and local law enforcement agencies across the Mid-South are ramping up their presence in order to try and catch drivers not wearing their seatbelts in an attempt to encourage and educate people to wear them in the first place.

“It’s important that we make our presence known on the roadways to encourage these drivers to change their behavior when it comes to operating these motor vehicles on the highway so we do that through increased educational campaign such as this," Colonel Keith Watson, with the Memphis Police Traffic Office, said. "We also double down on enforcement, placing more officers, a lot more eyes on the roadway at this busy time in the year."

Even though it's widely known that wearing a seat belt can save lives, Watson says usage in the Memphis-area appears to be lacking. The National Highway Traffic Safety Association estimates that in 2019 the country's seatbelt use was at 91%.

“There’s a lot of homework here to be done in Memphis," Watson said.

So far in 2020, 134 people have died in car crashes. That's already a dramatic increase from the 85 reported deaths in 2019 all together.

Of the 134 people killed, 55 were found to not be wearing a seatbelt. In 33 cases, it was unclear if one was used, according to data collected by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

*Fatalities accounts only for car occupants not pedestrians or cyclists killed also at alarming rates this year — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) November 17, 2020

Watson said a combination of not wearing seatbelts and speeding are to blame for the rise in deaths. On Sunday, Watson said one detail gave out 45 driving citations. Of the 45, 30 were for not wearing a seatbelt.

The state of Tennessee as a whole is also trending upwards in fatalities. In 2020, 1,054 people have been killed on Tennessee roadways so far. Up from 989 in 2019.

It may sound like tough love doubling down by law enforcement when it comes to tickets but Karla Lipford, Tennessee Highway Safety Office liaison for West Tennessee, paints a larger picture.

“'Click it or Ticket' is about saving lives," she said. "We want everybody to buckle up because we don’t want to go to no one’s house and tell them their loved one has passed away. It’s so simple. It’s so easy. It’s the most simplest, easiest thing to do is to put on your seat belt and save a life.”

Click it or Ticket runs through November 29th.