Father of 2-year-old boy who accidently shot himself in East Memphis charged with child abuse

The boy shot himself with a gun tucked between the couch cushions.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Early Sunday morning, a two-year-old boy accidently shot himself in the thumb while home alone in East Memphis with his father, Kendarious Deon Hawkins.

Around 2:30 a.m., the Memphis Police Department said they responded to a call at the Residences at Lakeview apartments from the child's mother, who said Hawkins called to tell her their son had accidentally shot himself in the hand.

According to MPD, the two-year-old was watching T.V. in the same room as Hawkin's three-year-old son. Police said Hawkins told them he was in the kitchen when he heard a loud noise and found his son had shot himself with a holstered gun that was lodged between the couch cushions and behind a pillow.

The gun was lying on the couch and unholstered when police arrived, according to MPD.

The two-year-old was taken to LeBonheur Children's Hospital in non-critical condition, police said.

MPD found out the gun was stolen, but Hawkins denied he knew about it.