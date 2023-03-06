Father of family killed in Frayser house fire, who rushed in trying to save them, dies

Mauricio Reyes was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the fire Tuesday morning. He arrived to see his home in flames and tried to save his family.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The father of two children and relative of two others killed in a house fire in Frayser last week has died from his injuries after trying to save them from the burning house, a family member told ABC24 Monday.

50-year-old Mauricio Reyes died Friday, a spokesperson with Regional One Health confirmed, four days after the fire which claimed four lives early Tuesday morning.

Reyes, who arrived to see his home on fire and hoping to save his family, reportedly tried to bust windows and work his way inside the home with the help of neighbors nearby.

Memphis Fire Department confirmed an 8-year-old, a 10-year-old, a mother, and a grandfather were all trapped inside the home in the 900 block of Par Ave. when a space heater caused the home to go up in flames about 2 a.m.

He was the only survivor of the tragedy.