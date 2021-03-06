Fayette County courthouse to get three million dollar overhaul

There are cracks and holes in the infrastructure.

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. — This year marks 225 years of statehood for Tennessee. Governor Bill Lee is touring the Volunteer State visiting some of the state's most historic areas.

He stopped in downtown Somerville in Fayette County Thursday and announced a $3 million investment in the county's courthouse. The money will go towards repairs and renovations for the historic building. There are cracks and holes in the infrastructure. Governor Lee said it's important to invest in the state's rural communities.

“Rural economies are the strength of our overall economy. What happens in rural Tennessee happens to every Tennessean. Investing in both our big cities and in our small towns is a way that we will strengthen the entirety of our state,” Gov. Lee said.

The governor also visited Stax Museum as a part of his tour.