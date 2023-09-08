Fayette County Public Schools release students early from 3 schools Friday after water line break

Fayette-Ware High School, East Junior High School and Jefferson Innovative Learning Center reportedly do not have running water due to a main water line breaking.

Three different schools in Fayette County are releasing early Friday as a result of a water line break, according to the official Fayette County Public Schools social media page.

Fayette-Ware High School, East Junior High School and Jefferson Innovative Learning Center do not have running water as of Friday when a main water line broke in front of Fayette-Ware High, according to Fayette County Public Schools.

The school group said that the city notified them that the repairs will take an "extended period of time."

"We understand this is short notice, but the safety of our students and staff is our top priority," Fayette County Public Schools said in a statement. "We thank you for your understanding."

Dismissal times officially started at these three schools at 11:30 a.m. on Friday., Sept. 8 2023.