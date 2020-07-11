Fayette County Sheriff's Office search for five escaped teens from youth development center

Anyone who has any information regarding these escapees are asked to call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 901-465-3456.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office are searching for five teens that escaped overnight from a youth development center in Somerville, Tennessee.

According to a press release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the five boys escaped from the Wilder Youth Development Center between 10:30 p.m. Friday night and 08:30 a.m. Saturday.

It is unknown at this time how they left the facility or what they are wearing.

Authorities described the escaped teens as black males, ages 16 and 17 ranging from 120 to 165 in weight.