HAVE YOU SEEN THIS BOY: FBI involved in search for missing Mid-South teen

Your help is needed in finding 14-year-old Nathan Covarrubias; he has bee missing since May 29.

WALNUT, Mississippi — The Walnut, Miss. Police Department, the Sheriff’s Offices in Alcorn and Tippah counties, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the FBI are asking for the public’s assistance to find 14-year-old Nathan Alexander Covarrubias. Nathan was last seen on Friday, May 29, 2020 near County Road 772 in Walnut.

Nathan is a white (Hispanic) male, approximately 5' 7" tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Nathan has autism, disruptive mood dysregulation and bipolar disorder. He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt and khaki pants.

Call 911 if you see Nathan or know where he is located. The public can also contact the FBI Jackson Field Office at 601-948-5000 or any local FBI office with information related to Nathan.