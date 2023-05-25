FBI serves search warrant on home owned by Memphis City Councilman Edmund Ford Sr.

The FBI would not say what they were looking for or what the search warrant covered.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation has confirmed to ABC24 that agents raided a home associated with the Ford family Thursday morning.

FBI Spokesperson Joel Siskovic confirmed the FBI served a search warrant around 6 a.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the home at 917 Summer Shade Lane in Whitehaven.

The Shelby County Property Assessor shows the property is owned by District 6 Memphis City Councilman Edmund Ford Sr. and his wife Myna. The Shelby County Election Commission also lists the address as that of Ford Sr.

