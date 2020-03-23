FedEx CEO Fred Smith explains how company is coping during COVID-19 pandemic

Smith stated that at this time FedEx is not expecting any layoffs and he doubts the company will need federal aid.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sunday, FedEx CEO Fred Smith made a national televised appearance during CBS’ “Face the Nation” to explain how his Memphis-based company is coping during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Well, FedEx is not expecting any layoffs at all, quite the contrary. Our people are working very heavily on both the business-to-business side, moving things for hospitals and disgnostic labs, picking up specimens and getting them into the various locations where they can be tested," said FedEx CEO Fred Smith.

He also stated that operations in China are back to normal and delivery workers are taking extra precautions.

President Donald Trump praised Smith on twitter Sunday morning saying: