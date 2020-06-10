FedEx distributes $1 million #SupportSmall grants to entrepreneurs

Initiative to assist small businesses financially impacted by COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn — FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) today announced the completion of the company’s #SupportSmall Grants program. Two-hundred business owners were chosen out of almost 50,0000 applications to receive a $5,000 check as well as a $500 credit for FedEx Office® print and business services to help support their small business during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Forty-three percent of the grant recipients say they plan to use the money to upgrade or enhance their website, 40% hope to use it for marketing or advertising and 16% say they’ll create an online store. Approximately 47% of the grants were issued to minority and women-owned businesses. Grantees can use the $500 credit from FedEx Office for printing banners, posters, floor graphics, custom branded boxes and more.

“We are proud to help these entrepreneurs navigate this challenging environment and are thrilled to see many of them use this grant to pivot from ‘brick and mortar’ to ‘click and mortar,’” said Brie Carere, executive vice president, chief marketing & communications officer, FedEx. “Small businesses are the backbone of communities across the country, which is why we will continue to help them keep moving forward.”

FedEx will continue to champion and support small business owners through a number of initiatives, many of those detailed on the FedEx Small Business Center. Entrepreneurs can find ideas and insights on services and tools that can help them tackle challenges head on as well as information and resources that cover everything from financial relief to operational assistance including: