FedEx employee killed at Memphis' FedEx World Hub, the company confirms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A FedEx employee has been killed at the FedEx World Hub at the Memphis International Airport, the company confirmed in a statement to ABC24.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information as it becomes available.

FedEx released the following statement:

We can confirm the loss of one of our team members this afternoon and are deeply saddened.

Our heartfelt thoughts are with our team member’s family, colleagues and all those affected by this event.