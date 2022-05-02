FedEx employee dies Sunday at Olive Branch facility

Olive Branch Police confirmed a 48-year-old FedEx employee was found unresponsive Sunday at the FedEx Ground facility.

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — A FedEx employee was killed Sunday morning at a FedEx Ground facility in Olive Branch, Mississippi, according to Olive Branch Police.

On Sunday at 5:15am, officers of the Olive Branch Police Department were sent to 7480 Nail Road in reference to an unresponsive person.

Upon arrival, Officers met with staff members who stated that the victim, identified as 48-year-old James B. Smith of Memphis, had been found unresponsive by employees.

The incident remains under investigation.