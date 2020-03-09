FedEx enhancements position company ahead of a record-setting peak season

Expansion of Sunday residential deliveries among many value proposition advancements ahead of holiday shipping season.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) is leveraging the benefits of ongoing strategic initiatives to best position the company for what is expected to be an unprecedented peak holiday shipping season. The company, which delivers to every address in the U.S., has implemented value proposition advancements across the enterprise, including the expansion of FedEx Ground’s year-round Sunday residential coverage to nearly 95 percent of the U.S. population, which will be effective September 13.

“FedEx has nearly 50 years’ experience flexing our network to stay ahead of what’s next,” said Raj Subramaniam, president and chief operating officer, FedEx Corp. “We’re excited to have expanded our e-commerce capabilities even further—including the acceleration of FedEx Ground’s seven-day a week residential delivery, investments in automated facilities and growth in our FedEx Freight Direct service and our retail convenience network. These strategic investments will help better support what is expected to be an unprecedented holiday shipping season.”

The expansion of Sunday residential delivery coverage – on top of the Saturday residential service that is available to more than 96 percent of the U.S. population – provides a significant weekend competitive advantage for FedEx Ground and strengthens the company’s ability to serve the growing needs of e-commerce customers.

Other enhancements include:

FedEx Ground –Through the addition of new and expanded facilities and other innovative technology solutions, FedEx Ground is optimizing its network capacity to meet evolving customer needs. The company has increased capacity with facility investments across the network, including: Six regional sortation facilities, each strategically located to serve large e-tailers in short-haul solutions Four new automated stations Eight new or expanded large package facilities that further enable the safe and efficient handling of items like TVs and furniture, which consumers are increasingly ordering online. Expanding more than 50 existing facilities with additional material handling equipment and automation



Shippers can now ship packages as heavy as 150 pounds through FedEx Home Delivery.