Arena Operations introduce additions to FedExForum to enhance fan experience

Fans will be able to experience Forum updates in the pre-season home opener.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies open up the pre-season on the road in Milwaukee Saturday, just two days before Grizzlies fans will get to experience the new additions to the FedEx Forum.

“How do we create the best experience overall being inside the FedEx Forum?” said Jake Carlisle, director of operations for Levy Restaurants at the Forum.

To answer that question, arena operations added local vendors, social areas, and stop-and-go concessions for the upcoming season.

“They can just go up to refill their drinks and keep moving,” said Carlisle.

New bars with local ties like Old Dominick's, Slim and Husky's Pizza, and Zandria's Desert Boutiques can be found around the forum as well, bringing more of a Memphis feel to the fan experience.

“People want local, right, we have a great food and beverage scene in Memphis,” said Carlisle.

Operation lounge areas, including the Caesars Sports Book Lounge, the WKD Hang Suite for post-game and an open area, overlooking the game on one end, the downtown Memphis on the other sponsored by U.S. Steel can also be found on different levels of the Forum.

“We were able to create a really cool option where they can still be in the building but also enjoy hanging out with their friends,” said Carlisle.