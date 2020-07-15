FedEx introduces “Big Days of Small”

Two days of supporting small businesses when they need it most.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx Corp. announced Wednesday the launch of the company’s “Big Days of Small,” a two-day (July 15 & 16) shopping event showcasing select small businesses offering one-time only deals to everyone who wants to support small this summer.

“Big Days of Small” features a dozen small businesses offering a variety of products such as boutique chocolates, science kits for girls, solar powered lights, a barrel cooker and so many more. The discounts and deals vary, and the shopping event is open to everyone, allowing participating business owners to compete with the biggest online retailers around.

“Small businesses are the fabric of America. They compel innovation, spur economic growth and employ countless citizens across the country,” said Brie Carere, executive vice president, chief marketing & communications officer, FedEx. “We believe in supporting these entrepreneurs, so they can compete and win in today’s challenging environment.”

Businesses were selected from their participation in the FedEx Small Business Grant Contest. These business owners have shown incredible determination when it comes to keeping their businesses going during the COVID-19 global pandemic. They include:

AnaOno: After facing her own battle with breast cancer, founder Dana Donofree created AnaOno, a lingerie company for women affected by breast cancer and reconstructive surgery that embraces both comfort and beauty.

Broglie Box: BroglieBox makes it simple to send loved ones support from afar with curated boxes filled with gift-worthy products and resources that support mental health well-being, including the company’s Piece of Mind Magazine.

Ginjan Brothers: Ginjan is a traditional west African ginger juice made by two brothers who wanted to share their love of this refreshing beverage from their childhood.

Kanga Coolers: Unimpressed by existing coolers, Kanga’s founders went after what was missing: fun and convenience. The result is the no-ice, keep-the-case Kase Mate, a koozie for a case of your favorite beverage.

LuminAID: LuminAID makes a portable, inflatable and solar powered lantern ideal for recreational use such as backyards, boating, hiking and so much more!

Nested Bean: Mom-founded Nested Bean offers gently weighted sleepwear that mimics a mother’s soothing touch to help relax and improve sleep. With products for babies 0-24 months, the Zen Sleepwear line includes swaddles, sacks and more.

Paleo Treats: Paleo Treats bakes gluten, grain and dairy free desserts and snacks for customers in pursuit of a healthy, productive and joyful life.

Penny Luck Shoes: Penny Luck is a men’s shoe company with timeless designs, high quality materials and skillful craftsmanship. Each pair of shoes comes with a signature lucky penny on the soles that can be customized, and a portion of the proceeds goes to helping veterans with PTSD.

Phillip Ashley Chocolates: Phillip Ashley Chocolates creates visually stunning and breathtakingly decadent hand-crafted chocolate using fair trade chocolate and other ingredients from around the world.

Pit Barrel Cooker: Veteran-owned, family-run Pit Barrel Cooker Co. makes outdoor cooking hassle-free with an innovative meat-hanging method and barrel-shaped cooker that takes the guesswork out of barbecue.

Shark Wheel: The Shark Wheel is the reinvention of the wheel. Part cube, part sphere and part sine wave. Although the wheels appear to be square, Shark Wheels roll smoothly and perform well over all terrains.

Yellow Scope: Yellow Scope, a company that provides fun science kits to help close the gender gap in STEM, was founded by scientists and moms driven by a shared passion for science and education.