5-year-old St. Jude cancer patient to be honored at FedEx Purple Eagle Ceremony

Riley was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when he was just 18 months old. His name will be placed on a FedEx feeder fleet.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As many gear up for the first day of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship Wednesday, there's one additional event hosted by FedEx and St. Jude that is expected to win hearts.

The 10th annual FedEx Purple Eagle Ceremony will be held Wednesday, August 10 at TPC Southwind at 11 a.m. honoring five-year-old St. Jude patient, Riley.

Every year, the Purple Eagle Ceremony recognizes one St. Jude cancer patient who is either the child or grandchild of a FedEx team member.

Riley was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when he was just 18 months old. Riley's serious diagnosis was a challenge, but he has now been free from treatment for more than a year, St. Jude said.

Riley's grandmother, Kim, has been a FedEx employee for 33 years, and she currently works as a contract transportation dispatcher.

Riley's name will be placed on a FedEx feeder fleet, making him the 10th St. Jude patient to have their name on a FedEx plane.

Vice president of supplemental aircraft operations at FedEx Express said, "The only named feeder planes in our fleet are the ones that are part of the Purple Eagle program. These planes are special and help us spread the word about the amazing work being done by St. Jude as it celebrates its 60th year."

According to St. Jude, The FedEx Purple Eagle Ceremony spreads awareness about St. Jude and its fight against cancer, making the hospital steps closer to its goal.

"For nearly four decades, FedEx leadership, employees and golf fans have supported the lifesaving mission of St. Jude through the tournament now known as the FedEx St. Jude Championship. We couldn't be more thankful for their ongoing support, which is crucial to advancing the $12.9 billion six-year St. Jude strategic plan aimed at impacting more of the 400,000 kids with cancer around the globe," Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC said.



St. Jude said all nine children who were previously honored will attend the ceremony.