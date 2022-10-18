Here's why early holiday shopping is better

Labor shortages are expected to put companies in a tight spot with many employees working around the clock.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The holiday season is fast approaching, but labor shortages are expected to put companies in a tight spot, with many employees working around the clock.

Shopping early may keep you from waiting long periods for you online orders to be delivered, and it gives you access to faster shipping options.

USPS said it will tike its last priority express shipping orders on December 23.

UPS will stop receiving next day air shipping orders on December 22.

According to FedEx, December 23 will be the last available day during the Christmas season for same day delivery/