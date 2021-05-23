FedExForum increases number of fans allowed ahead of Memphis Grizzlies’ first round playoff games

Tickets for playoff games 3 and 4 inside FedExForum go on sale Monday May 24th at 2 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More Memphis Grizzlies fans can support the home team when the team takes on the Utah Jazz during the 2021 NBA first round playoff games at FedExForum.

In a press release, the Grizzlies announced Sunday that FedExForum will increase its capacity to 50 percent. Officials originally agreed to 40 percent after talking with the Shelby County Health Department.

The Grizzlies will take on the Jazz in playoff games 3 and 4 inside FedExForum. Officials also stated that the number of fans allowed could change ahead of those games, if notified by the health department and the NBA league office