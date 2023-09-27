From now on, only clear bags will be allowed at FedExForum. Here's what you need to know

FedExForum released an updated policy that states only clear bags under a certain size will be allowed into the arena.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — FedExForum announced Wednesday, Sept, 27, 2023, that for all future events, only clear bags will be allowed inside the arena.

Arena officials said the new police is effective immediately.

Here’s what you need to know:

Only clear bags made of plastic, vinyl or PVC

No larger than 6”x8”x2” (inches)

No all-over prints or decoration that restrict full view of contents

Straps must not be metal or chains

Wallets no larger than 5”x3.5” (inches)

Clear plastic storage/freezer bags allowed if one quart or smaller in size

FedExForum leaders said all clear bags and wallets that meet the criteria will also be screened through X-Ray machines.

The only exceptions will be for medically necessary items, which will undergo a “proper inspection.”

Arena management said anyone working events will be subjected to the same clear bag policy and security screening. Those working will continue to enter FedExForum through designated gates.

See a full list of the updated FedExForum policies HERE.

Though not mentioned in the news release from FedExForum, the new policy comes after a shooting Sept. 7, 2023, inside the arena during a concert by rapper Lil Baby. One man was injured in that shooting, which Memphis Police later said they believed was targeted.

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium also has a clear bag policy in place for events. Read more on those policies HERE.