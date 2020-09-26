x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Local News

FedExForum to be used as location to count absentee ballots

Shelby County Election Commission will use huge arena, home to Memphis Grizzlies and Memphis Tigers, so those counting ballots will have room to be socially distant
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — NEWS RELEASE FROM THE MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES:

The Memphis Grizzlies today shared the following statement on FedExForum being selected as the location for the Shelby County Election Commission to count absentee ballots in the upcoming election on Nov. 3:

“With the potential for a higher number of absentee ballots in Shelby County, the Election Commission needed a larger space to facilitate counting those ballots and FedExForum met all the necessary requirements. We have been working closely with the Shelby County Election Commission since June to determine the best use of FedExForum during the upcoming election, and we’re pleased we’ll have the opportunity to serve this civic duty for our community.”

Related Articles