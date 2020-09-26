FedExForum to be used as location to count absentee ballots

The Memphis Grizzlies today shared the following statement on FedExForum being selected as the location for the Shelby County Election Commission to count absentee ballots in the upcoming election on Nov. 3:

“With the potential for a higher number of absentee ballots in Shelby County, the Election Commission needed a larger space to facilitate counting those ballots and FedExForum met all the necessary requirements. We have been working closely with the Shelby County Election Commission since June to determine the best use of FedExForum during the upcoming election, and we’re pleased we’ll have the opportunity to serve this civic duty for our community.”