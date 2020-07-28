Feds raid Tennessee State Senator's property for second time this year

Agents first raided Katrina Robinson's home and business back in February.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FBI agents confirmed they raided a Tennessee state senator's property for the second time this year.

In February, federal agents executed a search warrant at Katrina Robinson's home and nursing school business, The Healthcare Institute. They took several boxes of documents with them.

According the Department of Health and Human Services, Robinson gets $2-million worth of grants over a 4-year period for a geriatric program.

For the last few months, Robinson has been working as a nurse in several COVID hotspots across the country.