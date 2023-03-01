'Feels Like Home:' disabled sprinklers due to burst pipes made senior home fire spread out of control

The two-alarm fire on Dec. 29 killed one man and injured two others at the Feels Like Home senior lifestyle residences.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A deadly fire at the Feels Like Home senior lifestyle residences left one person dead and two others injured late at night on Dec. 29, and management spoke with the media Tuesday to provide updates and details on the fire at their East Memphis location.

According to staff, the fire started in the room of a 72-year-old blind man, the same man who later died.

The fire prevention system in the building had been inspected three days before the fire, and was tagged-out due to low water pressure from burst pipes, meaning the system was disabled and the building had to be put on fire watch that night.

Building management also said a lack of accessibility for firefighters contributed to the fire's size, saying their fire access lane from Winchester Road to their location on Kirby Road was blocked.

The two residents who were injured in the fire are now in stable condition, a Feels Like Home resident said.

The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) responded to the 2-alarm fire at the Feels Like Home Senior Lifestyle Residences at the 3300 block of Kirby Road in East Memphis.

When ABC24 arrived on scene, crews witnessed several firefighters having to get suited up blocks away from the scene of the fire.

A MATA bus driver at the scene told ABC24 that he was brought in to help evacuate residents at the facility after another bus broke down.