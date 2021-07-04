FEMA's mass vaccination site opens Wednesday in Memphis

The new site will double the daily vaccine output running 12 hours a day, 7 days a week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In a major step to get more people vaccinated in the Mid-South, the first federal mass vaccination site opens Wednesday morning in Memphis.

The site, located at the Pipkin Building, opens at 8 a.m.. The new tent-style operation will double the car lanes and daily vaccine output.

It'll run 12 hours a day, seven days a week. FEMA said it can vaccinate up to 21,000 people a week at the site.

As of Wednesday morning, hundreds of appointments were still available for the day. Thousands are still available for the week.

The City of Memphis said on Tuesday it's working on various outlets of outreach to fill appointments.

"We did just come off a holiday weekend, we came off Good Friday and Easter and the MLK holiday, so I'm hopeful as people get back in their day to day routine, they'll think about the vaccine and get it into their consciousness," Doug McGowen, City of Memphis City Operating Officer, said.

On Tuesday afternoon, the city reported that 15,000 appointments were still available for the first week.