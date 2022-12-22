Police investigating fiery crash that left 1 dead in Southeast Shelby County

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened just after midnight Thursday morning.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead Thursday morning after they were found inside a burning car in Southeast Shelby County, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a single, overturned car fire/accident that occurred at the 800 block of South Collierville Arlington Road in Southeast Shelby County.

Fire units located a person in the car who was pronounced dead.