x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police investigating fiery crash that left 1 dead in Southeast Shelby County

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened just after midnight Thursday morning.
Credit: WATN

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead Thursday morning after they were found inside a burning car in Southeast Shelby County, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a single, overturned car fire/accident that occurred at the 800 block of South Collierville Arlington Road in Southeast Shelby County.

Fire units located a person in the car who was pronounced dead. 

The Sheriff's Office said traffic investigators are working to find out what caused the crash and the fire.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

How concerned should airline passengers be out turbulence?

Before You Leave, Check This Out