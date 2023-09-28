Three injured, one teen moved to jail after fight at Wilder Youth Development Center

The Department of Children’s Services told ABC24 an altercation happened on the grounds at Wilder about 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three youth at the Wilder Youth Development Center in Somerville, Tennessee, were injured in a fight Tuesday, and an 18-year-old is not in the Fayette County jail.

The Department of Children’s Services told ABC24 an altercation happened on the grounds at Wilder about 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. They said Wilder staff, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Fayette County deputies all responded, and no kids escaped the facility.

During the fight, DCS said three youth were injured and taken to hospitals for treatment. Two of those kids were treated and released and are back at Wilder. They said the third teen is still in the hospital as of Thursday morning.