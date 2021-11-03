Finalists for 100 N. Main redevelopment to be announced at 'State of Downtown' meeting

The annual State of Downtown meeting is happening, virtually, on Wed. at 11 a.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What is the state of Downtown Memphis and where is it heading? That's the topics slated for annual State of Downtown meeting.

A big central theme that will be discussed during the 11 a.m. virtual meeting will be the development and recovery of downtown.

Paul Young will present the State of Downtown for the first time as the Downtown Memphis Commission's new President and CEO.

He says the future is about thinking of what the city wants to be while it continues to grow.

"One of things we want to make sure in Memphis is that, as we grow, we don’t lose our culture and our vibrant people that give us our souls in a downtown that really is for everyone," Young said.

Discussions will focus on the likes of how St. Jude's growth in downtown impacts the Pinch District, the impact of the Ford Megasite and empty office buildings impacting restaurants missing the lunch crowds.

During the meeting, the DMC will also announce the finalists for the redevelopment of 100 N Main, the city's tallest building that has been vacant since 2014.

The DMC received 11 proposals for its redevelopment and has narrowed it down to six finalists.

“We’re excited about what that means for downtown because, while there were 11 responses for this one building, we know that there many other opportunities in Downtown Memphis and so we have encouraged all of those teams to continue to look at projects of Downtown Memphis," Young said.

🗞 News from the Downtown Memphis Commission: The Annual State of Downtown Meeting is BACK this Wednesday, November 3rd from 11:00-12:00PM. Don’t forget to make plans to hear a panel discussion on the state and future of Downtown Memphis. 〽️🏙💙

🔗 https://t.co/sH9owbkXRz pic.twitter.com/0CWp893Frp — Downtown Memphis (@DowntownMemphis) October 31, 2021

Additional details to register:

Join us for a panel discussion on the state and future of Downtown Memphis.

Topic: State of Downtown 2021 & the Future of Downtown Memphis

Date: Nov 3, 2021, 11:00 AM Central Time (US and Canada)

Panelists include:

Paul Young, Downtown Memphis Commission

Rick Shadyac, ALSAC/St. Jude

Beverly Robertson, Greater Memphis Chamber

Mark Resnick, Brooks Museum

