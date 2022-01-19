x
Financial assistance available to help select Arkansas residents keep their lights on

LIHEAP's Winter Program helps with regular electric/heating bills or shut off notices and all payments are made directly to the vendor.
ARKANSAS, USA — Financial assistance is available for select Arkansas residents who need help paying their utility bills. 

If you need help paying your utility bill, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) pays benefits of fixed amounts based on the home's income. An additional benefit is available to homes having a high energy burden.

According to LIHEAP's website, eligibility is based on annualized income and the number of people in the home. The Winter Program helps with regular electric/heating bills or shut off notices and all payments are made directly to the vendor. 

If you live in Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Jackson, Poinsett, St. Francis, or Woodruff counties, click here to find the phone number for your local LIHEAP office. 

We are committed to serving our citizens of West Memphis and those that are in financial distress. If you are...

Posted by The City of West Memphis on Wednesday, January 19, 2022

If you're not sure whether you qualify for LIHEAP assistance, click here to call your local LIHEAP office. 

