GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Dozens of residents at a retirement community in Germantown are safe after fire broke out Sunday night.

Germantown Fire Department were called to The Villages at Germantown for a small fire inside a single unit on the property.

Fire officials say one person was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.

Residents were evacuated as a safety precaution.